Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall

This comes in handy when you’re trying to hang something.

If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause.

TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces) shares in her video an easy hack on how to find studs in your wall before you start drilling.

Yes, it is that simple!

You'd need a string of dental floss, a magnet, and some tape. Then, you just swing the magnet in front of the wall and if there is a stud in it, the magnet would stop and stick to the wall. When that happens, you would immediately mark the area.

Finding studs in the walls of your home is especially important if you want to hang something heavy - such as mounting a TV to your wall. If you don't take this step first, you're risking the fact of causing more damage later, such as creating a bigger hole in your wall, as well as having the hung item fall. And that would be pretty bad if it was your mounted TV.

As Jennifer shows in her video, once one stud location is found, you can actually make markings for every 16'' for additional studs, as this is usually the case.

If you feel like the magnet method is a little too flimsy, you could also just invest in a reliable stud finder, such as the Franklin Sensors 710 Professional Stud Finder from Amazon. This is the same, Jennifer uses also.

Such a great tip!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.