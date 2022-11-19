Woman Renovates Her Studio Kitchen and It's a Show Stopper

If you currently live or previously have lived in a larger city- New York, Boston, L.A., San Francisco- chances are you live in a small apartment, and know anything bigger than a studio is extremely hard to come by and very costly. Decorating a small space can seem tricky but it isn't impossible and if done right can make your area feel way larger!

Content creator and small apartment owner @hattiekolp knows small spaces all too well, she and her partner live in a small New York city apartment with a kitchen so small you can touch every inch of it if you stand in the middle. They remodeled their kitchen on a budget and the results made the space feel larger and more workable!

To start the small kitchen transformation the couple added a large shelf above the stove top and counter space nook, adding more storage options. They add sticker tiles to the floor that are a dark terra cotta color, place inexpensive hooks under a shelf to hang mugs and cookware, and add decorative features that brighten the space. Nearly all of the decorations and small furniture items were thrifted or found for very inexpensive, they add workable items that organize the space and utilize areas that were otherwise blank and dull.

Living small can be tricky but if you get creative you can create the space of your dreams!

