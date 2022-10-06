Skip to main content

This Mom Proves That An Accent Wall Can Make All The Difference

This is a must-have in any home!

Need an idea for an accent wall in your house? Well, you could go with the more traditional route of slapping up some paint and calling it a day, or making a mural using some tape and your own creativity, but what if you wanted something a bit more classy and traditional?

Well, Summer T from TikTok has just the thing to help upgrade any wall in your house into the perfect accent wall using only a bit of time, planning, and some crown molding!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Summer’s style tends towards simple and classy, though luckily with this DIY you can really make it your own in a multitude of ways. What we love most, though, is the planning that goes into it. And yes, Summer’s planning involves a super sketchy drawing, but hey! It works!

To start off she figures out the wall that she wants to do something on, and we’d say it needs to be an open space because you are going the design to be visible and not hidden behind something else. Map out your general spacing then get out a paper so you can figure out the dimensions for what you are creating.

This creator’s cheat sheet gives you an idea of how she laid her wall out, and you can take a page from her book and do something similar, or add your own flair. Then just get some crown molding and put it on your wall in the pattern that you had originally sketched out. Small wood nails will do the trick here since you will want to paint over everything for a final, cohesive look.

As for the lighting, Summer hardwired hers in, but we could easily see doing some battery-operated lights as well! It really depends on how intensive you want this project to be. You could even leave out the lights and do another feature piece in the middle if you wanted. 

porch swing
Article

Man Turns Crib Mattress Into the Cutest Porch Swing

cleaning, hand
Article

This Grout Cleaner Is Insanely Good

husband diy
Article

Woman Proves That : When In Doubt Get Yourself Someone Who DIYS

shutterstock_1808463580
Article

This Family’s Fall Photos Are Not Your Typical Pinterest Goals

candles in window
Article

Woman Claims She’s Found the BEST Faux Candles

disney halloween
Article

Woman Makes a Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Door Wreath With an Orange Pool Noodle

jar with paper slips
Article

Woman’s “Unfinished Craft Jar” Is the Best Solution to Getting Through Those Projects

witches' corner
Article

This “Witches’ Corner” Would Look Adorable Year Round

masking tape wall
Article

Here's How Masking Tape Can Completely Transform a Room

coffee table
Article

Woman Flips “Grandma Table” and Sells It For a Pretty Penny

fall decorations
Article

Woman Proves Fall Décor Goes Beyond Pumpkins

garden house
Article

Someone 3D Printed a Whole House For the Frog Who Lives In Their Fence Post

shutterstock_573172159
Article

Wife Has Sweetest Reaction to Getting New Siding On the House

Bathroom
Article

Watch Woman Transforms Her WC From Boring to Bohemian-Looking

shutterstock_1935210254
Article

Man Rigs Up a Genuis Way to Rake His Field Quickly

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.