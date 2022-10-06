This Mom Proves That An Accent Wall Can Make All The Difference

Need an idea for an accent wall in your house? Well, you could go with the more traditional route of slapping up some paint and calling it a day, or making a mural using some tape and your own creativity, but what if you wanted something a bit more classy and traditional?

Well, Summer T from TikTok has just the thing to help upgrade any wall in your house into the perfect accent wall using only a bit of time, planning, and some crown molding!

Summer’s style tends towards simple and classy, though luckily with this DIY you can really make it your own in a multitude of ways. What we love most, though, is the planning that goes into it. And yes, Summer’s planning involves a super sketchy drawing, but hey! It works!

To start off she figures out the wall that she wants to do something on, and we’d say it needs to be an open space because you are going the design to be visible and not hidden behind something else. Map out your general spacing then get out a paper so you can figure out the dimensions for what you are creating.

This creator’s cheat sheet gives you an idea of how she laid her wall out, and you can take a page from her book and do something similar, or add your own flair. Then just get some crown molding and put it on your wall in the pattern that you had originally sketched out. Small wood nails will do the trick here since you will want to paint over everything for a final, cohesive look.

As for the lighting, Summer hardwired hers in, but we could easily see doing some battery-operated lights as well! It really depends on how intensive you want this project to be. You could even leave out the lights and do another feature piece in the middle if you wanted.