Woman’s DIY Coffee Table Is an Absolute Stunner

When you’re designing your home, one of the most important factors to the into consideration is finding furniture pieces that represent your personality and style. Thankfully, there are many furniture stores for you to shop and potentially find your perfect furniture pieces, however, if you’re looking for a stand out furniture piece that’s not so “cookie cutter,” perhaps it may help to try and do it yourself.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @malin_nunez. She created this stunning coffee table over two years ago and not only does it look amazing, but is also something you can potentially do, too!

This DIY coffee table is so impressive! To make it, she used several pieces of wood and wood glue to create the base of the coffee table, including the simple, yet intricate-looking design. After finishing the base, she then stained the wood with a dark brown paint and placed the table piece onto the coffee table.

Thankfully, she shared the full tutorial on her Instagram account, because this DIY table is gorgeous and I love how it complements the other furniture pieces in the room!

