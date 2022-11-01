Skip to main content

SoCal Sister Creates Subtle Furniture Flip For Her Siblings and the Results Are Gorgeous!

What a great sister!

Furniture flips look like something so fun to do. We’ve seen some of the craziest and coolest flips here in DenGarden, taking normal, ‘everyday’ pieces into something that fits into a gothic fantast or the perfect cottagecore setting but… Sometimes the subtler path is just as good-looking!

Let’s take a look at a flip one sister did for her sibling, and exactly how your piece doesn’t have to scream to make itself seen!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Jasmine, an artistic content creator and furniture flipper, is known for her out of the box designs. But when her sister wanted her to flip a piece of furniture, namely a dresser with matching end pieces, she knew she couldn’t go all out crazy on the colors. She even created a plan for what she was going to do and showed it to her sister, just to prove that there would be no neon pink or anything else ‘out there’.

Of course, Jasmine’s sister was still skeptical. So Jasmine just asked her to put her faith in her and her skills, which she eventually did.

As one bonus, all three of the pieces were already in good condition, so there wasn’t much sanding or buffing that needed to be done. It was mostly a clean-up job for what was there, and a bit of sanding and buffing to get some old paint off, namely on the front of the dresser drawers.

Jasmine then turns her attention to painting the trio, leaving the top its darker base color, while taping off the bottom and air-painting it a nice, pale cream that goes amazingly well with the light-colored, natural wood grain. The end result is a flip that looks so natural and at home that we would never have been able to tell that this was a flip in the first place!

And… isn’t that sometimes the point?


