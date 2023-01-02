Woman Shares Succulent Arrangement In Broken Planter That is Simple Jaw-Dropping

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're someone with a green thumb, you can probably turn any sad-looking plant into a blooming oasis. And if you're not that great with plants, caring for succulents and cacti is probably the best option, even in a broken pot or planter.

The couple behind the TikTok account @isaacfarms shares in their video a wonderful way of displaying succulents, and the best course of upcycling already broken planters or pots! Let's check it out!

Wow! What a transformation! It looks beautiful!

All she did was gently break off a few parts of the planter, add soil - specifically for succulents - and then arrange the succulents, so they stick out in the openings. In this case, she stacked them, making them look like they were growing out of the planter sideways.

Pretty cool!

That's the beauty of succulents or cacti, you can create some beautiful pieces with them, such as cute, little terrariums.

TikTok loved this presentation as well, as many people commented.

TikToker @lilamy0903 commented,

"Beautiful."

Indeed, it is.

Another person (@ne_347p) posted,

"Gardener but mix it with an artist."



I agree. It certainly looks artsy.

And TikToker @plantswithkrystal wrote,

"A succulent masterpiece."



That's a good way to describe it.

There are so many ways a planter or pot can be used - even broken. If you've checked their videos, you can see that they display many different versions of succulents in broken planters and pots.

The important part is to water them correctly, so they'll last a long time.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.