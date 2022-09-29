Watch This Incredible Succulent Propagation Process

It's honestly pretty simple to learn how to propagate succulents, and we love it as a way to reduce the cost of purchasing new plants. You can take cuttings, leaves, or offsets from the succulents you already own rather than purchasing more at the nursery. It also helps if there is a succulent you particularly love and want to have more of, or even a gift to others!

So, even if you don't have a green thumb, propagating succulents is a great way to enjoy a little gardening. Let’s take a look at how one gardener got a ‘jump start’ on propagating his own succulents using the base of another!

So HeartofaPlanter really does live up to their name, at least when it comes to their TikTok channel! Everything on their page has to do with raising, growing, and planting flowers and plants, and everything else you could think of!



Today they are covering succulents, and how they were able to take the head of one succulent and propagate it onto the base of another to help jumpstart its growth. They start by taking the budding head of the first succulent and making sure that the bottom was cut open before slicing it into a v (this is important, so remember it for later!)

They then get the base of another succulent, probably one that had outlived its growth, and cut it down to almost the root, leaving only a little bit of the green bit left over. Again, important, because you want to make sure two living bits are touching each other as it will encourage growth. Next a deep cut goes through the middle of the base, providing a space for the bud’s bottom to go into.

Sink the v of the top bud into the bottom where you have made space, then wrap the whole thing in some tape to make sure that it all stays together. You want to give the propagation something to grow roots into without falling over from any stray wind or something brushing against the plant.

And that’s it! Grow your new succulent out and you’ll have a beautiful new plant in no time without the worry about your new succulent having to grow roots first, then grow up and out!