This Succulent Roof Is the Coolest Looking Thing

Say what you want about succulents, but they are certainly a trend that are here to stay. You see them everywhere nowadays, from supermarkets to little boutiques and you can even order colorful arrangements online and have them sent directly to your house. And we can see why; there are so many brilliant and beautiful ways to display them.

But every now and then we are sent a unique brand new way to really show off these colorful, low-requirement plants. And can we just say, this idea is simply stunning.

So today’s video comes to us from TikTok via user Vic Zhang, and he shows us a totally new and absolutely creative way that he used his succulents to transform the roof of his house. Best of all this ‘hack’ requires almost no work on your part, certainly you won’t need to plant the hundreds of succulents you’d need to get this same look another way.

Now, this trick couldn’t be any simpler. You simply need some live succulent buds, usually the leafy bits that can easily break off, and you pretty much just… toss them up on to your roof. Yes, it is that simple. The succulents, already used to surviving in sparse conditions, will cling to the nooks and crannies of the roof, in this case shingles, and will eventually blossom into a beautiful succulent garden, right on top of your house!

Now, there are commenters debating on whether or not this is safe for your own roof, with many arguing that succulents have very small/thin root systems and don’t dig down deep. This means that they are the perfect option for a literal roof top garden. Others are suggesting that even though small the roots can still possibly cause issues, so you will want to take this hack with a grain of salt if you want to try it yourself!