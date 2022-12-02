"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas..." well in some parts of the U.S. more than others. But it is slowly approaching for all of us, so if you still need to find some DIY Christmas decor projects, now is the time to get started on those.

TikTok creator Lacy Bernard demonstrated a twist on traditional Christmas decor, and it looks sweet, to say the least!

Do we love it? It looks so Christmassy and cute!

It looks like she made polymers with borax, water, and white glue and added white sugar to the mix, as well as powdered sugar that represents the snow on the ground. However, maybe it's a secret recipe she'll never tell since it is her grandma's recipe and original molds from the '60s!

The molds might be the most challenging part, however, you might be able to find similar ones on Etsy, as Lacy suggested in the comments.

All she did was make the mix, added it to the molds, and let it harden. Then she removed the final pieces from the molds and glued them together - I'd assume - to resemble a house. Lastly, she just decorated it with some candy canes and other Christmas candy!

I like this version much better than the gingerbread houses, I grew up with.

TikTok loved it too and begged the creator to do a tutorial.

Yes, please! It would certainly help to get an idea of what was used here and how to put everything together!

