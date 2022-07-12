Make Basil Plants Last All Summer Long With This Simple Hack

Basil is such a versatile plant and the perfect addition to any herb garden, not to mention its' various uses in herbal remedies and certain dishes. We love its' sweet, cleansing scent and just having a sprout or two in our garden brings us great joy. But, that isn’t to say basil doesn’t have its own share of issues, including the fact that it tends to be a bit finicky and grows far less easily in the summer. But we, or rather one TikTok creator, has just the trick to rectify this situation.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Kaleb Wyse is our basil bestie and his simple, easy hack is genius for gardeners who want to make sure that they have access to fresh basil all year long, including in the height of summer. He shows us that the biggest issue with allowing basil to grow, especially in the summer, is that it wants to try and flower. Well, this is typically the goal for any plant, but for us that is actually not something that we want!



You see, flowering is a signal that the plant is done growing, or at least done sprouting new leaves, and is at a stagnant stage in its growth cycle. More nutrients are going to keep those flower pods alive than are going to the rest of the plant. So the idea is to help stop the plant from thinking it is done growing by lopping off the flower.

The simple trick is to look for areas where there is a single stalk growing out of two horizontal stalks. If you carefully snip the top vertical stem, this will leave the two horizontal stems to continue growing. They will become the focus for growth, meaning the plant will turn to pump nutrients into these stems, producing more of those basil leaves that we love for our recipes. And you can still use these newly pruned stems and leaves for whatever it is you are cooking that night.

It is a win-win!