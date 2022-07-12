Here Are Three Ways You Can Save Your Summer Garden

We love summer. It is a great time for outdoor barbecues, kids are out of school for a little bit, and you can travel and enjoy the long days of sunshine. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t negatives, especially when it comes to the survival of your garden. In fact, your garden can take a pretty hard hit in the summer months with the hot summer sun and the lack of rain.

So how can you help your summer garden fight back when the sun is at its highest and hottest? One TikTok creator has three awesome tips to help.

TikTok’er FromTheGarden has three simple tips you can employ to help your summer garden survive the heat. The first tip is to add some simple shade cloth over your garden. Get some 'T' posts set up around the area and the largest shade cloth you can find and stretch it out over all of the plants. This will allow the plants to still get some sun, thanks to the small holes in the cloth, but also to not take a brutal hit from direct sunlight.

The next tip is to add straw mulch into garden beds, even shallow ones. This mulch does two things: it helps retain moisture in the soil and it provides an insulating barrier against the heat and evaporation. This means the watering that you do will be more effective and should actually make it down to the roots instead of being sucked up by the heat.

Finally, even the cheapest drip irrigation system is going to be crucial to keep your garden growing during the summer heat. It will give that little bit of extra water right where it is needed most, so even if you miss a day of watering you won’t be subjecting your plants to a slow and withering death.

Here is to hoping these three simple tips will help your sudden garden not only survive, but thrive, even in the hottest and harshest of places!