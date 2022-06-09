Mom Shares Genius Sunscreen Hack Just In Time For The Summer

Summer is right around the corner and with the drastically hot and humid temperatures, we’re expecting an abundance of pool parties, tubing adventures and beach days. Whatever your water preference, it’s important to remember to wear your sunscreen. Thankfully, most people understand why it’s necessary to apply sunscreen daily, but many people may forget that it’s essential to reapply sunscreen multiple times throughout the day to ensure your skin stays protected from potential skin damage and reduce the chance of developing skin cancer.

However the problem with reapplying sunscreen throughout the day, is we’re human and we forget. But thanks to this brilliant hack from TikTok mom @jettsetfarmhouse, not knowing when to reapply sunscreen is now a thing of the past!

Don’t you just love a good Amazon find courtesy of a great mom hack? We sure do! And these SPOTMYUV Sunscreen Stickers is another item that we can add to our Amazon carts. With these stickers, all you need to do is apply them onto your skin, coat with sunscreen as you normally would and when it’s time to reapply the sunscreen, the stickers will turn bright purple. This ensures that you’re applying the sunscreen as often as you need to.

These are so genius and perfect for the upcoming summer months!

