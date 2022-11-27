Woman Cuts Out Elaborate Sun Design on Rainbow Window Film and It Totally Transforms the Room

Do you have an empty window that needs some serious attention? You're in luck: it turns out that a simple DIY project can transform your drab, vacant space into something truly magical. All you need is some rainbow-hued suncatcher window cling and a basic understanding of cutting things up with scissors.

To create the window design, she used a rainbow-hued suncatcher film. She cut out the design using a craft knife and ruler and wet the window film with a spray bottle to make it more malleable. The finished product is stunning, as evidenced by the hundreds of people asking for purchasable kits.

"Cries in curtains and blinds." @Estephany Lopez

"Tag me when you sell kits so I don’t have to fail miserably at this myself." @babygurl.bylug

"I'LL PAY YOU TO MAKE ME ONE." @Marie Loves

First, cut out a sun design. If you want to use rainbow window film, ensure the design is large enough to see it inside your house.

Next, clean your window and apply adhesive on top of it (this will allow you to stick the film onto your window). Then lay the sun-shaped rainbow film overtop where you want your designed piece to go and press it firmly into place with a credit card or other flat object.

This project is perfect for anyone who wants to add color and whimsy to their room. It's also great to liven up a space that has seen better days or needs a little extra pizzazz. If you're making this for yourself, it would be an excellent way of personalizing your home with something unique. If you decide to make this for someone else, it's an easy gift idea anyone will surely appreciate!