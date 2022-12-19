These Sun Catchers Not Only Give You Window Privacy, but Are So Dreamy, Too

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

While many of us may love having huge and open windows in our home, one thing we love and appreciate just as much, is our privacy. Now, unless you have windows that are open to huge landscaping and aren’t so close to neighbors, you ay be more anxious to try and find some type of fix to enjoy the benefits of having big windows, as well as granting yourself some window privacy from your neighbors.

Thankfully, we found a beautiful way to achieve both glass thanks to TikTok account @rainbowspaces. This window film allow you the option to enjoy your beautiful scenery while giving you some privacy and allowing stunning rainbow light to enter your home!

How gorgeous is this bright and colorful lighting reflecting off the walls in that home?! We love how using this window film still gives you beautiful lighting and views, while achieving privacy; and it’s also easy to install!

We’re not the only ones impressed by this simple DIY. Many followers and viewers took to the comment section and shared their love for this dreamy idea as well. “So perfect!” @jojonessim wrote. “I need this,” another TikTok user shared. “This video feels like it hugged my brain,” @heartglasses.com wrote.

If you’re interested to purchase this stunning window film for your windows, check out their website here where they are currently having a holiday sale!

