Skip to main content

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Throw Away Those Sunflower Stalks

They’re actually very useful!

Sunflowers are the favorite flower of many people out there, and it is easy to see why! These brightly colored plants can last all summer long even in harsher conditions, are beautiful even when cut, their seeds are nice to snack on, and provide plenty of nutrition to the various birds and other wildlife in the area!

But did you know they might have an extra purpose long beyond their growing season?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Rebekkah of Riot.Laugh.Grind on TikTok recently shared something that we hadn’t thought about and not just about the flowers of the sunflower, but rather, its stalks! Yes, we all know that you can dry sunflowers and take their seeds for some delicious snacking later, but you can actually keep and dry the stalks for another purpose!

You see, the sunflower stalks are generally long and straight, which makes them the perfect alternative for creating trellises for your next year’s garden. They are the perfect alternative to garden stakes - their size and strength are a great match for beans, tomatoes, and other vining species that need a little extra help to grow properly.

All you have to do is cut them down at the end of the season or after the flowers have lost their blooms, then put them away somewhere cool and dry so that they can dry out. Remember, the stalks are still living things, so if not dried properly they could build up mold or other icky things. So you don’t want to put them somewhere that is damp.

Now some commenters are also pointing out that there are even more things you can do with sunflower stalks, including turning them into flour, carving them into flutes, or even used dried stalks for kindling! So if you need a little extra something to get your winter fire going, maybe having a small bundle of dried sunflower stalks wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world!

shutterstock_1705073944
Article

Couple Texts Mysterious Number After Finding It On Painted Rock and What Happens Next Is So Special

lady reading in hammock
Article

Woman Hangs Hammock In Front of Picture Window and Now We Want to, Too

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Watch This Facebook Market Place Mirror Turn to the Dark Side

lace material
Article

Watch Screened-In Windows Transform With Just a Few Yards of Lace

porch swing
Article

Woman Transforms Porch With Three Simple Additions

shutterstock_1911995764
Article

This Woman Gives Her Living Room a Tropical Makeover

woman in bed
Article

Woman Explains How Ditching Your Cotton Sheets Might Help Your Allergies

painting trim black
Article

Woman Gives Stairs a Gorgeous Gothic Makeover

Cacti terrarium
Article

This Mini Cacti Terrarium Is The Cutest Thing We Never Knew We Needed

shutterstock_1389589985
Article

Texas Man Strikes “Gold” When He Finds Old Indigenous Artifact in the Dirt

shutterstock_236471365
Article

For Anyone Obsessed With SquishMallows, This One’s For You

giant Christmas ornament
Article

DIY Maven Makes Cute Giant Christmas Ornaments Using Regular Household Items and We're Shook!

area rug in bedroom
Article

Woman Glows Up Her entire Bedroom By Decorating a Corner

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

BFFs Who Live In the Same Apartment Building Have a Unique Way of Sharing Coffee Creamer

Bathroom
Article

Watch How This Bathroom Gets a Beaded Transformation

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.