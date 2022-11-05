Skip to main content

Women Transform Rotting Sunroom Into a Relaxing Oasis

The results are stunning

Buying your dream house can look different than what you are about to freshly purchase, you can look past the shag carpet, the vinyl flooring, and the 90’s formica laminate countertops, and examine the bones of the building; walls that can be torn down to open a space, fresh textures, paint, textiles, and appliances added, or additions to preexisting rooms and spaces. Buying a home and remodeling it one room at a time can create the home of your dreams, just the way you imagine it.

This is exactly what content creator and home remodeler @eyeinthedetail is doing. She is completely re-doing her recently purchased home, one room at a time. Her recent room she renovated- an old rotting sunroom- got a serious facelift and transformed into a relaxing oasis.

They started by tearing the room down to its studs and underneath the old teal carpet they revealed hardwood floors that got a nice sanding and a fresh coat of white paint. Once dried they used masking tape to create a fun design across the entire floor. Three of the walls and the ceiling got a touch up of wood stain and the window trim got a fresh coat of paint. For the accent wall on the back the woman and her helpful friend created a really fun textured wall out of light decorative stones and mortar. They added beach-earth toned decor and furniture to the space which transformed it into a relaxing oasis that instantly pulls you in.

