Kids Surprise Out of Town Parents With Newly Painted Kitchen Cabinets

When some parents come home from an out of town trip, they’re usually met with a trashed house after learning their kids threw an epic house party, however TikTok user @jamieeadamsss surprised her parents with quite the opposite upon returning home from their out of town trip.

With the help from her brother, the two siblings decided to surprised their parents with a kitchen cabinet makeover by painting their cabinets white, which is something that her mom has been wanting to do for a while. We’re amazed with the outcome!

We have to admit, for this to be a last minute idea that took them roughly a day to complete, they did a great job! Considering they didn’t initially have any painter’s tape or sanding paper, we’re impressed with the finished DIY project and judging by their parents reactions when they walked in, we believe they are as well! While their dad was speechless, their moms in utter shock that they did the beautiful painting job in such a short amount of time.

How awesome is it that they opted to gift their parents with a beautiful surprise like this?!

