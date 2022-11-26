3 Simple Non-Toxic DIY Creations

Did you know that under U.S. law cosmetic and personal care companies are not required to disclose every ingredient that is put inside their products? This is a scary fact and is one key reason a lot of folks have chosen to follow the non-toxic and sustainable path.

Living this lifestyle is extremely beneficial but it is not always the easiest, since this is a law even organic companies can’t be fully trusted with what makes up their products.

A lot of folks have turned to DIY projects; making their own products from scratch with simple ingredients. Sustainable and eco-conscious lifestyler @spicymoustache brought us a video with three easy DIY home products that are easy and sustainable.

Aloe vera hand soap

To make the soap the man first harvested a fresh aloe vera stem from his house plant. He then preps the aloe by letting the stem soak in water and cuts the sides off, peels back the outer skin and harvests the gel inside. He melts down a soap base, mixes it with the aloe gel and fresh lavender petals, then pours it in molds until they have tried and firmed.

Non toxic candles

Starting with soy wax chunks the man places them in a pot to melt, he preps his candle jar and trims his wick stem to the side and attaches it to a wick base. He soaks the wicks in bruning oil and sets them to dry. Once dried the man secures the wicks and pours the wax around around the wick into the jars and adds essential oils.

Body scrub

To make the scrub the man harvests cucumbers out of his greenhouse, he slices them and adds them to a blender with mint and olive oil, once blended he mixes in white sugar and stores in a sealed container.

