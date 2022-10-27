Skip to main content

Still Throwing Away Leftover Bars of Soap? Do This Instead!

What a great idea!

Whether you consider yourself an environmentalist who believes in being zero-waste or your simply a person who hates wasting anything, we have an amazing hack for you if bar soap is one of the products in your home that you typically have leftovers after it becomes too small to use.

Thanks to TikTok user @ephodia07, we now have a way to reuse those small pieces of bar soap and it’s so easy to do!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that’s already amassed over one million views, the DIYer pleaded with her followers to no longer throw away those small pieces or bar soap and instead, take the soap pieces and place them in a pot with water onto the stove with a low fire. As the soap slowly disintegrates as you stir it with a spoon, the pieces will eventually become more of a slight liquid substance. Once this happens, remove the soap from the stove and place it into the bowl, stirring it a bit more before placing the DIY mixture into a soap dish container setting it off to the side to allow it to cool. Eventually, the soap will harden and become one regular sized bar of soap that you can use again! 

shutterstock_1643452576
Article

Mom Gives Old Sandbox Turtle a New Life

floating candles
Article

These DIY Floating Christmas Candles Are Beyond Cute

shutterstock_122500525
Article

This Is a Sign You Need a ‘90s Looking Necklace Made Out of Soda Can Tabs

Garden moles
Article

Woman Reflecting On Grandmom’s Old “Hack” for Getting Rid of Garden Moles Cannot Figure Out Why It Worked

black paint
Article

Woman Proves You Can Improve Almost Anything With A Little Black Paint

dome light
Article

This DIY Dome Pendant Light Is Your Next Must-Try

Pine-Sol recall products
Article

There Is a Pine-Sol Recall So Be Sure to Check Your Cleaning Cabinets

Encanto
Article

Houston Family Builds Kids a Cardboard “Encanto” Casita and It’s Perfect

pillar candle
Article

You Can Make Patterned DIY Candles Using Napkins

woman with shopping bags
Article

Mom’s Post-Target-Run Mission Is Extremely Relatable to All Married Women

drawing on wall
Article

This Mushroom Mural Is Your Sign to Get Quirky With Your Walls

Chickens
Article

Farmer places Pumpkin in Chicken Coop for Them to “Carve” and the Results are Amazing

Spray Paint
Article

This 10-Year-Old Kid’s Spray Paint Art Deserves To Be Hung Up

Window Pane
Article

Woman Make Massive DIY Window Pane Mirror For Under $50

creepy skull
Article

Someone Donated a Skull to GoodWill and It Looked Suspiciously Realistic

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.