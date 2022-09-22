Skip to main content

Apparently We’ve Been Putting Swiffer Pads On Wrong Our Whole Life

We had no idea!

When taking proper steps to keep your house clean, your floors are a crucial and sometimes labor intensive step. Whether you have hardwood, concrete or tiled floors, one thing you certainly can’t skip over is mopping. And while some people may prefer to use a traditional mop to get the job done, others look for something that may be a bit more convenient for their lifestyle, such as the Swiffer.

Such is the case for TikTok user @imdevotion. He recently discovered how to properly put on the Swiffer pads and while the comment section may be mixed with opinions, he’s amazed by his recent discovery.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, he simply takes a Swiffer wet pad and places it on the lid of the container. Next, places the Swiffer mop onto the pad and places each of the four corners into the slots on the mop. Such a simple and easy task, for sure, but we think he may have been more amazed with using the lid as a guide to properly insert the four corners into the slots.

Viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “I thought this was the normal way,” @annelisethrifts wrote. “Or you can literally put it onto the floor your about to clean… same difference,” @ariannecee1 commented. “I'm super curious how you did it before, because this is normal,” @setttee…08 shared.

Hey, no judgement here, but is his recent discovery news to you?

shutterstock_2118669977
Article

Man Shows How to Get a Textures Ceiling Using a Mop

DIY statement wall
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Statement Wall Using Paper Mâché Letters and We're Shook

plastic pumpkin
Article

Spooky-Loving TX Momma Shows Off Brilliant Idea For Outdoor Halloween Decorations

Tequila
Article

Florida Woman Makes Totally Cool Lamp Using a Tequila Bottle

shutterstock_1172863270
Article

Woman Shares How to Make a Ghost Out of a Tomato Cage

cleaning shower
Article

Austin Woman’s Shower Cleaning Hack Is Genius

shutterstock_721047142
Article

Watch Woman Transform Her Home Into an IRL Barbie Dream House

fairy arch
Article

Family Shares Secret to Building a Magical “Branch Gate”

disco
Article

Teacher Transforms Classroom Into a “Disco Garden” And We’re Obsessed With the Accessories

canopy bed
Article

Woman Proves Just How Versatile A Canopy Bed Can Be

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Uses Air Dry Clay to Make Gorgeous Home Accents

pulling weeds
Article

Hubby Shows Wife Trick For Getting Rid of Weeds

vinyl records
Article

Woman Makes Coolest Shelves Out Of Vintage Records

shutterstock_1053844937
Article

Woman Dupes Pottery Barn Built-In Shelves For Half the Price

shutterstock_1805782831
Article

Watch Man Use Chainsaw to Make the Most Gorgeous Sink

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.