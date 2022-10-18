Woman Proves You Only Need Two Items to Flip a Table

Flipping furniture has become a really big thing. After all, you could go and throw tons of money into something new off the shelf that might fit your look but also cost quite a bit, or you could find something that, with a little work and a lot less money, would be perfect.

It’s an easy choice for us! And luckily we’ve got one TikTok’er with the two simple things that everyone needs for any furniture flip that they are doing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

If you are looking for the fastest, and easiest, way to upgrade your old and outdated furniture, then look no further than this tip from Karissa Barker. She says that there are only two basic things you need to start or finish any basic furniture flip, and you can get both from your local big box or hardware store.

These two items are simply spray paint and a poly seal. Now, you might be wondering - why spay paint? It is usually at least somewhat splotchy, even though it is far quicker compared to regular painting. However, this is where Karissa says the poly seal comes in. The seal helps smooth out an irregularity, making it look like a more natural and time-consuming paint job!

Even better, you don’t have to stick with a glossy finish! There are several matte types of seal, meaning that you can mix and match your finishes, or go with something that looks a little more natural and a little less shiny!

Now, Karissa does back her statement up with several videos, but we’d like you to go and look at this one as well. You can see how a simple black coat of spray paint and a matte poly seal finish on top help completely and utterly flip the look of an old hutch, and we cannot wait to do something similar!