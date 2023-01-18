Woman Refurbishes Table Dad Made and Gives It the Coolest 70s Vibe

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to upcycling or refurbishing old- and dull-looking furniture, your options are endless. You can totally be creative and turn it into a piece of art with just a Sharpie, or you can go all out with your project.

Such as the owner of the TikTok account @champagneunicorns did, with an old table her father gifted her. Let's see how she turned it around!

Wow! It looks stunning!

As you can see in the video, the table looks nice, but it sure could use a bit of TLC, and a well-deserved makeover.

The first step in the process was to sand it down and wipe it with HDX tack cloths. Next, she used Behr eggshell paint and primer on a stencil that she bought off Etsy, which has a mid-century, '70s vibe. This is probably the most tricky part, as you have to line them together evenly and wait until it's completely dried before you stain the table. Once dried, she sanded it down one more time, wiped the dust off, and then used a pre-stain, before the actual stain. And tada! It certainly looks vintage with the contrast of the eggshell paint and the stain.

Such a fun project!

TikTok was obsessed and also a little surprised with how this came out. You just gotta trust the process.

As TikToker @69gayoldman commented,

"Listen… I’m always apprehensive when people bring out the paint when refinishing wood pieces, but this went so so right — great work!!"

I agree. It could go either way. However, it seems like this creator knows what she's doing, as it is probably not her first rodeo!

And TikToker @kalancoss posted,

"Best upcycle I've ever seen on TikTok."

I must agree.

TikToker @sparrow.west.vintage also said,

"Holy, that's gorgeous."

It sure is.

