There are plenty of ways to dress up a tabletop, from marble, to tiles and even wood. But one of the more striking ways is with a tarp pattern. It's the perfect way to create an eye-catching effect on your coffee table or dining room table.

This tabletop design is a great way to have a feature piece in your home. It can be used to add an extra element of interest and style or even as the room's main focus. Plenty of folks agree.

"Wow!👍👍👍👍" @Theo 69

"So simple yet so cool!😳😏" @Ace_of_Clubs18

This particular table uses tarp patterns on the top, which gives it an interesting look that helps draw attention away from its basic rectangular shape while also providing texture when interacting with food or drinks placed on top of it – making life easier if someone spills something!

The first step when creating a tabletop design is deciding what you want it to look like. You will need to decide which pattern you want to use, how deep you would like your stain coloration, and whether adding any sealant would be beneficial for this type of project.

The application process is also very simple: apply the stain directly onto your tabletop before placing your tarp down overtop of it. Once applied correctly, remove any excess material by cutting off along lines where desired while leaving small pieces around edges; cut yourself some nice fabric coasters out of leftover scraps if desired before serving drinks on these beautiful new coasters tonight!

