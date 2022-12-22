This Target App Laundry Hack Is Too Good To Pass Up

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Okay, so by now, everyone knows just how much Target is seemingly everyone’s favorite store — at least on social media, anyway; but can you know what? We totally get it. Aside from Target having practically everything, the store giant also has an amazing return policy and has a Starbucks in just about every single location! It may seem like we always say this (we do), but, can Target get any better?

Spoiler alert: It does.

May Target customers who shop there on a regular basis may already be aware of their money-saving app, but this week they have a particularly great deal on laundry care that’s too good to pass up!

Thanks to TikTok content creator and avid coupon hunter @torok.coupon.hunter, for informing us of this amazing laundry deal available in the Target Circle app that can save us quite a bit of money (roughly 50% to be exact!).

To snag this deal, download the Target Circle app if you don’t have it already. Next, simply go to a participating Target store this week to take advantage of the deal that includes buying three select items for your home and getting a $10 gift card. Most laundry detergents and items qualify for the deal, however, to save additional money on top of getting the $10 gift card, you’ll want to go to the Target Circle app to clip a few coupons for the following items: One pack of Tide Pods for $12.99, a pack of Gain flings for $12.99 and one bottle of Downy Rinse and Refresh for $12.99. After ensuring you have grabbed every single coupon available for the full-sized laundry items, you would have saved roughly $10, in addition to the $10 gift card that you’ll receive which brings your total savings to roughly $20!

Again, this deal is currently taking place right now so be sure to take advantage!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.