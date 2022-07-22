Skip to main content

Florida Woman Shares Target Hack That Can Save Money Everytime You Use It

Ummm...we had no idea this was a thing!

Strolling the aisles of Target is always a vibe. For many stay-at-home moms, the department store isa great escape from the house if you simply want to get out of the house, get some fresh air, sip on your favorite Starbucks drink and walk the aisles to buy things you didn’t intend on purchasing.

Shopping at Target is really one of the best things ever, especially considering they typically carry items that other stores don’t and they also offer price matching. However, just when you think things can’t get any better at the popular store, it does. Thanks to popular social media content creator and avid Target shopper @targetwhileblack, we now have an additional way to save a little extra money while shopping at Target.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So we had no idea Target did this and we shop at Target regularly! As seen in the video, all you have to do when you’re at the self checkout is select the button “My own bag” on the pay screen and it applies a five cent discount for each reusable bag you provide.

Sure, some may argue that it’s only a five cent discount, however, a lot of stores are now charging people to purchase their bags unless they plan on walking out of their store carrying their purchased items in their hands. Meanwhile, Target is paying customers to use their own bags.

What a great incentive for going green! We love this simple Target hack

Laundry
Article

Florida Mom Shares Genius Laundry Hack If You Hate Folding Clothes

51 minutes ago
indoor tent
Article

Woman Makes Adult ‘Chill Tent’ and Everyone Wants One

2 hours ago
cleaning your bathroom
Article

You Can Clean Your Entire Bathroom With Just These Two Products

3 hours ago
coffee table
Article

Woman Makes $400 Kirkland Coffee Table Dupe At Home For Way Less

4 hours ago
shutterstock_258188981
Article

Couple Adds Ceramic Mourning Doves To New House For the Sweetest Reason

5 hours ago
Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Bohemian Plant Mom Shares Genius Hack So Yo Can Still Use Cute Plant Pots Without Drainage Holes

18 hours ago
Vintage Red and Black Tin Oil Lantern
Article

DIY Halloween Lanterns From the Dollar Store Are Too Cool

19 hours ago
Barefoot walking on clovers
Article

California Woman Proves Why Clover Lawns Are Superior to Grass Ones

20 hours ago
Mushroom Shelf
Article

Man Leaves Artwork Around For Lucky People To Find and TBH We’re Jealous Of His Town!

20 hours ago
Pothos
Article

Woman Swaps House Plant Stakes for Copper Wire and the Effect is Gorgeous

21 hours ago
Night sky
Article

This DIY Peter Pan Nursery Will Transport You to Neverland

23 hours ago
sweeping broom
Article

Woman Explains Why She Routinely Gives Her Broom a “Hair Cut”

Jul 21, 2022
cleaning porch
Article

Woman Cleans Porch With Unexpected Ingredient and It Looks Amazing

Jul 21, 2022
stuck on picture
Article

This Hack For Removing Stickers Is Pure Genius

Jul 21, 2022
shutterstock_84890899
Article

Woman Shares Dad’s Trick For Watering Outdoor Potted Plants

Jul 21, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.