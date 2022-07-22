Florida Woman Shares Target Hack That Can Save Money Everytime You Use It

Strolling the aisles of Target is always a vibe. For many stay-at-home moms, the department store isa great escape from the house if you simply want to get out of the house, get some fresh air, sip on your favorite Starbucks drink and walk the aisles to buy things you didn’t intend on purchasing.

Shopping at Target is really one of the best things ever, especially considering they typically carry items that other stores don’t and they also offer price matching. However, just when you think things can’t get any better at the popular store, it does. Thanks to popular social media content creator and avid Target shopper @targetwhileblack, we now have an additional way to save a little extra money while shopping at Target.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So we had no idea Target did this and we shop at Target regularly! As seen in the video, all you have to do when you’re at the self checkout is select the button “My own bag” on the pay screen and it applies a five cent discount for each reusable bag you provide.

Sure, some may argue that it’s only a five cent discount, however, a lot of stores are now charging people to purchase their bags unless they plan on walking out of their store carrying their purchased items in their hands. Meanwhile, Target is paying customers to use their own bags.

What a great incentive for going green! We love this simple Target hack!