Florida Woman Shows Us How She Uses Target Dinner Plates For This Genius Plant Hack

No matter the size of your front porch, one way to easily jazz up the area is by adding plants. And if you really want to take it up a notch, try potting your plants into cute and modern planters will definitely do the trick. And if you’re a person that likes the look of the tall, simple and modern planters that are popular amongst many plant parents, then you may or may not know that those planters typically require a ton of soil when you’re attempting to repot a smaller plant so the plant can actually fit properly in the planter. However, if you try using this hack from TikTok content creator @kellybazzle, you can show off your plants in those cute planters without using a ton of unnecessary soil!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Using this plastic dinner plate purchased from Target for only 50 cents, she places rocks at the bottom of the 20-inch planter before drilling a few small holes into the dinner plate to help the plant drain extra water. Next, she simply placed the plate in the planter as far down as it could go then proceeded to add soil and the floral plant to the faux stone planter.

The finished look is not only gorgeous but it didn’t require nearly as much soil as it would have if dinner plate wasn’t used! Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.