Woman Shares Money-Saving Target Hack We Had No Idea Was Possible

Did you guys know that you're allowed to do this?

Okay, I’m embarrassed to admit this but, I wasn’t aware how great Target is until a little over 10 years ago. I know I’m late, but now that I know how amazing Target is, especially since just about every single one of them has a Starbucks which makes it even better, I practically go there a couple of times a week. I have no shame in admitting I love to walk the aisles and fill my cart with my usual things and other unnecessary items I didn’t know I needed.

And just when you think Target couldn’t get any better after discovering the free Starbucks drink hack, TikTok user @niyaesperanza comes through with a game changing Target hack that can help save you even more money when scouring the Target aisles!

In the video, she explains how she was getting ready to purchase a pair of headphones when the cashier told her to look online to see if she was able to find the headphones cheaper online so she could price match the cheapest option. She ended up finding the headphones for $60 cheaper at Walmart and when she showed her the Walmart price, the Target cashier matched it and said Target always price matches!

Other TikTok users added their own Target money hack experiences in the comments. User @milindaperales said “If an item goes on sale up to 2 weeks after purchasing it Target will refund you the difference. You just need the receipt. Former Target employee.” 

However, another user @tamiria_ warned “If it doesn’t come up in the price match app on the Target device it’s not getting matched.”

I mean…Target comes through to remind us yet again, why they're the undefeated champs of department stores!

This reminds me, I need to go to Target. 

