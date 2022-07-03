DIY Target Planter Hack Will Save You Money on “Useless” Dirt

We can all appreciate the beautiful look of cool planters, especially stone ones. They are so elegant and perfect for displaying your floral arrangements, but they can also be pretty pricey and, depending on their size, might be wasteful when it comes to the soil since most are deeper than necessary.

But luckily we’ve got a super simple hack you can do with a Target purchase to get the best of both worlds.

We have Kelly Bazzle to thank for this brilliant yet simple planter hack that combines our two favorite things : decor that looks great and cheap fixes for potentially expensive problems.

So the first part of this hack is to go to your local store, or even check out Amazon, and look for some faux stone planters. Get one (or a few) as large as you want, because you won’t need to worry about filling it up thanks to this hack. Your next step is to grab some of the extremely cheap plastic plates from Target. Don’t worry about the color because it will be entirely hidden anyway.

Take your planter, fill up the bottom with something heavy (such as rocks from your backyard or driveway), just to help keep the planter from being knocked over. You then want to drill some holes into the plate and shove it down into the planter. This should create a false bottom that the soil will rest on, meaning you can use a lot less potting soil than you would otherwise, and the holes will allow for better drainage than if you’d just jammed the plate in without doing so.

Overall, this hack will allow you to get the best of both worlds - an awesome planter that looks like stone and the savings that come from not having to fill the entire thing up with potting soil.