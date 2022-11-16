Man Explains Target's Return Policy Hack and We Are Shook!

...just when you think you couldn't love Target any more than you already do

We have a love/hate relationship with Target. On one hand, we love how Target has practically everything we need. From eco-friendly toilet paper, to an amazing selection of entertainment and books, Target has us completely covered with our favorite items. Now, on the other hand, we hate that we love Target so much that we can’t help but stop by whenever we get the chance to shop for things we had no intention to purchase, so we end up spending way more money than we intended.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Target remains an undeniable fan favorite for obvious reasons and just when you think the store couldn’t get any better, it does. TikTok content creator @makemoneywithbryan posted a video explaining Target’s amazingly flexible return policy and trust us, you’re going to love them even more after finding out more about it!

As he mentions in the quick helpful video, Target slowly started building out their private label business over the past few years and currently own 45 different brands. While Target has a general return policy that allows customer the opportunity to return unopened items within 90 days, their return policy for Target Owned brands is even more generous. On Target’s official website, they state that if you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, you can return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or refund, regardless of the condition of the clothes.

And just in case you feel guilty for needing to return something that you may have purchased five months earlier — don’t; as he says in the video, Target actually donates any of the used items to charity and additionally, the store giant plans on being one of the most sustainable companies in the world by 2030.

How amazing is this?! Now you can feel even better when you make your weekly trip to Target to spend a good chunk of your check. Or is that just us?

