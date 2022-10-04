Woman Gets Roasted By Target Cashier For Random Purchases

Target is one of those magical places where it seems like you lose time. Or you literally lose time since you forget that you’ve spent thirty minutes down a single aisle when you just came to look at one thing, and all of a sudden, the entire afternoon has gone poof.

So the TikTok creator and owner of channel LiterallyHistoric recently went into her local Target with a budget in mind. She vaguely knew what she wanted to get and that she wanted to stay under that budget. That is… not precisely what happened.

We all know where this is going just from knowing how hard it is to remember that we even have a budget, much less stick to one in the magical land of ‘Tarjay’.

.’So she gathered most of her purchases when she found one last item, but, unfortunately, it didn’t have a sticker. So she decided she’d bring it up with her, and if it were under a specific price, she’d get it. Of course, it didn’t fall under her price point, and she explained to the cashier that she wasn’t buying it for that reason.

That cashier then proceeded to roast her over each of her purchases, merrily calling into question all of her fanciful and more expensive purchases. The creator had to stand and defend every one of her purchases, some of which were a bit more… interesting and way less useful (can we say lipstick with a cat molded into the tip?) from the cashier who was poking fun at her for buying those extras instead of the one last thing she wanted.

And that brought up the idea - why not have someone at Target whose job it was to do that? It would save many people from splurging on items they don’t ‘actually’ need. So if you’re for a ‘harassment line’ that will help stop you from buying everything in the store whether or not you actually need it, would you try it out?