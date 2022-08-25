Skip to main content

Thrifter Calls Out Antique Store For Trying to Resell Target Dishes for Insane Price

Target didn’t even charge that much when it was new?

Thrifting has always been a popular past-time for many people, however, it seems to have picked up in popularity in the past few years thanks to social media. While social media content creators has shown people how to find amazing deals while thrifting, it’s also shown thrift store owners that their stores are quite popular.

Unfortunately, because of thrift stores’ popularity, some store owners take advantage and hike up their prices to maximize their profit. Such is the case in this video uploaded from TikTok content creator Ruth of @kitschydomain.

In the video, Ruth shows us these beautiful, translucent-looking aqua blue dishes that are priced at a high staggering price of $48. While some people may see these dishes and think that’s not a bad deal judging by how beautiful they are, Ruth recognized these discontinued Hearth and Hand dishes from Target that were originally priced at $5 when they first hit the popular store’s shelves.

Whew, the deception. People took to the comments to share their thoughts. “I blame TikTok for the skyrocketing prices at goodwill and antique shops,” @greendobandito wrote. “I follow someone on IG who was selling ceramic mushrooms from the Dollar Tree as vintage for $12 each and ppl were buying them all,” @jam94108 commented.

It’s unfortunate that this store did this. But hopefully, with more content creators like Ruth using their platforms to call out these stores, it’ll stop these store owners with trying to get over on people. 

