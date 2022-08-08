Off-Grid Maine Man Shares How He Easily Collects Gallons of Rainwater Using Tarps

Rainwater harvesting is understandably a popular thing to do given how many benefits it has to offer. Rainwater is so pure and soft and as a result, it’s amazing to use in your beauty regimen, as well as being an awesome way to water your plants and wash your dogs. Additionally, collecting and using rainwater can potentially help you ave money on your water bill and can also help the environment by reducing flooding in certain areas.

It may sound a little bizarre to think that that harvesting rainwater can potentially help prevent flooding, but if you have a set-up similar to TikTok content creator @simple_self_reliance, it may be possible.

As seen in the video, he uses minimal tools— tree branches and limbs, rocks, a plastic pipe and a tarp to reportedly harvest 325 gallons of rainwater! Using the tree limbs and branches as “poles,” he attached the tarp to to the tree parts and created a slope, so when it rains on the tarp, the water droplets slides down from the tarp, into the pipe and into a barrel that has a net attached and is held down by a few large rocks.

This set-up is genius, however, to ensure that small particles and rust don’t make it into the rainwater, he received a great tip from a follower in the comment section. “Put a white sock (like a man's knee sock) over the end of that gutter. It will collect the small particles and rust. Great setup,” @crossfit.girl shared.

What a great innovative hack!