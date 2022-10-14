Watch This Little Studio Become a Goth-Glam Tattoo Shop

Renovating smaller spaces can be challenging, as it still has to be practical but also give the illusion of it being spacious. This can become even more difficult when you love the color black and want to turn your home or work studio into a gothic crypt. As this couple did with their home, by painting the floors black.

TikToker and tattooer Alexandria Barrett of @alexandriatattoos shows us in her video, how she turned her bought public open space (POS) building into her own tattoo shop, by combining goth with some glam.

And it looks stunning. It makes the shop look more spacious. You can see more details in this video.

There is quite a lot that took place here. As you can see, she painted the studio in a dark grey, with some black accents, and used metallic-black vinyl ceiling tiles to upgrade the ceiling. Alexandria also added a massive chandelier, black curtains, and gold frame mirrors. She kept the theme in dark colors with gold accents, which is a great contrast. There is also a lot of art on the walls, which always makes a place more inviting, as well as adds character to the place.

If you drew inspiration from this and want to give your own home a glam-goth makeover, you can totally achieve this look as well. A tip of advice, instead of painting your walls dark, you could use contact paper as this is easily removable and you won't risk losing your security deposit. Unless you own your home, then by all means go to town with it. And if you don't have wood floors, you can use vinyl tiles for this or contact paper as well. Home Depot and Amazon will be your best friends for this project.