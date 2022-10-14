Skip to main content

Watch This Little Studio Become a Goth-Glam Tattoo Shop

Such a glam up!

Renovating smaller spaces can be challenging, as it still has to be practical but also give the illusion of it being spacious. This can become even more difficult when you love the color black and want to turn your home or work studio into a gothic crypt. As this couple did with their home, by painting the floors black.

TikToker and tattooer Alexandria Barrett of @alexandriatattoos shows us in her video, how she turned her bought public open space (POS) building into her own tattoo shop, by combining goth with some glam.

WATCH THE VIDEO

And it looks stunning. It makes the shop look more spacious. You can see more details in this video

There is quite a lot that took place here. As you can see, she painted the studio in a dark grey, with some black accents, and used metallic-black vinyl ceiling tiles to upgrade the ceiling. Alexandria also added a massive chandelier, black curtains, and gold frame mirrors. She kept the theme in dark colors with gold accents, which is a great contrast. There is also a lot of art on the walls, which always makes a place more inviting, as well as adds character to the place. 

If you drew inspiration from this and want to give your own home a glam-goth makeover, you can totally achieve this look as well. A tip of advice, instead of painting your walls dark, you could use contact paper as this is easily removable and you won't risk losing your security deposit. Unless you own your home, then by all means go to town with it. And if you don't have wood floors, you can use vinyl tiles for this or contact paper as well. Home Depot and Amazon will be your best friends for this project.

shutterstock_749631919
Article

Listen Up Folks: It’s Time to Plant Your Garlic.

shutterstock_1610310310
Article

Woman Warns That Your House Plant Might Be “Playing” Dead

sunflower stalks
Article

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Throw Away Those Sunflower Stalks

shutterstock_1705073944
Article

Couple Texts Mysterious Number After Finding It On Painted Rock and What Happens Next Is So Special

lady reading in hammock
Article

Woman Hangs Hammock In Front of Picture Window and Now We Want to, Too

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Watch This Facebook Market Place Mirror Turn to the Dark Side

lace material
Article

Watch Screened-In Windows Transform With Just a Few Yards of Lace

porch swing
Article

Woman Transforms Porch With Three Simple Additions

shutterstock_1911995764
Article

This Woman Gives Her Living Room a Tropical Makeover

woman in bed
Article

Woman Explains How Ditching Your Cotton Sheets Might Help Your Allergies

painting trim black
Article

Woman Gives Stairs a Gorgeous Gothic Makeover

Cacti terrarium
Article

This Mini Cacti Terrarium Is The Cutest Thing We Never Knew We Needed

shutterstock_1389589985
Article

Texas Man Strikes “Gold” When He Finds Old Indigenous Artifact in the Dirt

shutterstock_236471365
Article

For Anyone Obsessed With SquishMallows, This One’s For You

giant Christmas ornament
Article

DIY Maven Makes Cute Giant Christmas Ornaments Using Regular Household Items and We're Shook!

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.