San Francisco’s Woman’s Taxidermy Art Gallery Is Something to Behold

If it’s one thing we’ve learned from watching home and room tours on social media, it’s that everyone has their own unique style. While one TikTok user loves clowns so much and opted to dedicate an entire room in her home to showcase it, TikTok content creator @taybeepboop has an interesting appreciation of monster heads and has an entire “art gallery” in her home to show it.

While it may sound strange to have an art gallery of monster heads in her 120-year-old DIY home, this has to be one of the coolest home tours we’ve ever seen! and the monster head art gallery is only a small piece of her beautiful and eclectic home!

In the video that’s unsurprisingly amassed over one million views, she starts off showing us her taxidermy monster head art gallery featuring colorful and bright monster heads with name plates custom made by toy inventor and monster maker @grundle_head. This monster head art gallery goes all the way down her stairs and leads us into the rest of her stunning and special home.

Her home seriously has to be one of our favorite homes across social media! It’s so uniquely crafted and designed to show there’s no one way to decorate your space and it’s possible to still be modern and use a ton of color while doing so!

