Woman Makes Epic Tea Cup Art

This is so cool.

Spooky season is ALMOST here, ya’ll, and you know what that means! Many creepy creative decorations and DIYs are coming out of the woodworks, and we are living for it!

Ashley Voortman, a TikTok creator you might have seen on our page before for her cool 90’s cartoon-themed shelf, is back today with another creepy creation to go gaga over. This time it is something that takes something pretty normal, in this case some delicate china tea cups, and turns them into terrifying horror-themed decorations perfect for any Halloween party.

She starts off with the teacup itself, removing any leftover stickers that were on it from being at a resale shop, before setting it to one side and getting to work on the decorations itself. Some air-dry clay is brought out and Ashley starts shaping it using various tools, giving it a ‘face’, before making another, and another. More creepy looking faces take shape, as well as a few skulls just to add some variety.

Literally the entire tea cup is soon taken over by these various screaming faces and skulls until the floral pattern beneath is completely hidden away from view. After all, those pretty, delicate colors don’t really match the vibe that Ashley is obviously going for.

The next step is to paint the entire teacup, with faces and skulls, pitch black. Even the interior is spray painted black, leaving none of the formerly white cup visible. Some tin foil, crumbled and shaped into what looks almost like a creepy tentacle, is then also wrapped in air-dry clay before joining an animal horn at the bottom of the cup, trailing outwards and upwards as if reaching for something from the great beyond.

Ashley then moves on to silver washing certain aspects of the teacup and tentacles, which really helps bring out the details as everything isn’t black-on-black. The overall effect is… quite creepy, but awesome at the same time, and we’d love to have one for our own mantle stat!

