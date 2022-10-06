Skip to main content

People Have Mixed Opinions On Teacher Rewarding Students for Having a Clean Desk

“I was a child with ADHD, and now a teacher. Never would I ever do this.”

Whether you're a parent or a teacher, teaching your child or student organizational skills is crucial, especially since having a clean and organized desk doesn't just look good, it also feels good. It is like making your bed in the morning, as it sets you up for having structure in your life but also gives you a sense of pride that pushes you to complete other tasks throughout your day. That's the key factor in raising kids, we want them to be responsible and clean after themselves. 

To reinforce good behavior in class, teacher and TikTok creator Tina Schik (@missschik) rewards her students, who do a great job in keeping their desks clean. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is such a cute idea! She calls it the "desk fairy." As she shows in the video, some kids maintain great organizational skills, and others still need some work. The ones who did a great job received a note and a lollipop, and the ones who still need some work didn't get anything. However, some people thought it was borderline mean with comments such as, 

"I have ADHD (undiagnosed as a kid) and always had a messy desk. This would’ve made me so upset bc I’d never have an organized desk even though I tried." by TikToker @millenialmama91. 

To which Tina responded with another video, explaining that by no means did she want to trigger anyone. She also explained that her students know the drill and everyone has a chance to earn a reward throughout the school year. Other TikTokers thought it is a great way for the kids to develop some organizational skills and learn to be driven in order to be successful. 

Positive reinforcement is always the better option!  

robot cleaner
Article

Woman Makes Enchanted Broom Using Her Robot Cleaner and We're In Love!

cleaning dust
Article

Woman Shares Horrifying Footage Of What It’s Like to Live With Roommates Who Refuse to Clean Up After Themselves

putting up trim
Article

This Mom Proves That An Accent Wall Can Make All The Difference

porch swing
Article

Man Turns Crib Mattress Into the Cutest Porch Swing

cleaning, hand
Article

This Grout Cleaner Is Insanely Good

husband diy
Article

Woman Proves That : When In Doubt Get Yourself Someone Who DIYS

shutterstock_1808463580
Article

This Family’s Fall Photos Are Not Your Typical Pinterest Goals

candles in window
Article

Woman Claims She’s Found the BEST Faux Candles

disney halloween
Article

Woman Makes a Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Door Wreath With an Orange Pool Noodle

jar with paper slips
Article

Woman’s “Unfinished Craft Jar” Is the Best Solution to Getting Through Those Projects

witches' corner
Article

This “Witches’ Corner” Would Look Adorable Year Round

masking tape wall
Article

Here's How Masking Tape Can Completely Transform a Room

coffee table
Article

Woman Flips “Grandma Table” and Sells It For a Pretty Penny

fall decorations
Article

Woman Proves Fall Décor Goes Beyond Pumpkins

garden house
Article

Someone 3D Printed a Whole House For the Frog Who Lives In Their Fence Post

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.