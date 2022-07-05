So we have seen a lot of upcycled crafts on this site. They’ve ranged from the absolutely creative to the head-slapping ‘Why didn’t we think of that?’ type of crafts. And everyday we are continuously stunned by just how amazing the creators out there are, taking things that other people would see as useless trash and turning them into something wonderful and new.

One such creator, and one such trash-to-treasure, are exactly what we are talking about today.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Again, creativity is the name of the game here with TikTok creator’s Our Upcycled Life’s newest creation. She makes a ‘brand new’ bird home out of scrap parts found here and there and the end result is something we need in our own gardens.

The base of the new bird house turns out to be a wooden drawer, stripped and repainted with the mounts removed. A thrown-out teapot is the second item to be upcycled, painted a bright yellow and sealed against the elements before it is put in place on one end of the drawer and mounted with the same handle that was pulled off the outside of the drawer.

The next piece of the puzzle is an old plaque that has also been stripped down and a brand new cute saying layered on top. Not that the bird’s can read this sign, but hey, we appreciate it ourselves. Finish it off with a half a wooden chair like aka new bird perch and you’ve got yourself a trash-to-treasure bird home that looks like something you would probably have spent hundreds on at a high priced shop.