“Nagging” Mom Gives Teen’s Bedroom a Glamorous Refresh to Help Her Keep It Clean and Organized

A place for everything so everything can be in its place.

Being a parent of teenagers comes with a whole other set of challenges, so a gentle approach is advised. But if you're a cool parent, you might even get the ball rolling because we all know, nagging won't get us anywhere!

TikTok mom Mama Mia is a cool parent like that and decided to give her teenage daughter a well-needed bedroom makeover. Let's check out how it turned out!

Wow! What a transformation!

As you can see, her teenage daughter isn't the best at keeping her space tidy and organized, and chaos can also often feel overwhelming to the point of getting nothing done.

And as Mrs. Doubtfire would say, "Help is on the way, dear!"

Mama knows what's best and turned her daughter's room into a cool teenage space, where everything has its place.

However, TikTok had mixed feelings, and some criticized Mama Mia for invading her daughter's privacy and also assuming her daughter wasn't included in this room upgrade.

As TikToker @talking.robot commented,

"I wouldn't want my private space posted for the world to see bc my mom needs an ego boost."

I doubt that was the case.

And TikToker @essyes914 wrote,

"Not everyone projects their own issues onto this mom some moms have great relationships with their kids. I occasionally do this for my daughter."



Exactly.

Another TikToker (@tkdesignco) posted,

"Cheers to the Moms who embrace their children's personalities in their own space."

Seriously! Such a cool mom. I wish my mom was like that, I was never able to have my room the way I wanted it.

TikToker @jennamovingforward also said,

"[...] She seems like the kind of mom who would discuss with her kid what they wanted before doing anything! Respect, momma."



I totally agree.

