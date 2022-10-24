Teenager Comes Up With Genius Way to Take Out Trash

As our kids get older, we begin to introduce them to certain household duties to teach them responsibility. Aside from doing the expected chores of cleaning their bedrooms and bathrooms, other chores we have them do around the house is wash the dishes and take out the trash. The last two chores are probably the least favorite for our kids to do, but taking out the trash may be the worst out of the two if you live a multi-level apartment complex and have to go down multiple sets of stairs, especially when the weather is terrible.

However, rather than let taking out the trash become a daunting chore, TikTok user @melissahutchinson39 innovative teenage son came up with a way to make taking out the trash way less convenient. We‘re impressed with his method!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video that’s already amassed over 4.7 million views, her teenage son is seen opening a window on the second floor, pulling on a long string that’s attached to the lid of the trashcan to open it and tossing the trash bag into the trashcan. Can we give him a round of applause for his cleverness?! How great is it that he’s able to take out the trash without actually going through the door.

Of course, it helps to have good accuracy. Much like the folks in the comment section, we’re impressed with his ability to work smarter and not harder.