People Are Obsessed With This Gorgeous Color For Their Big Accent Walls

A little paint goes a long way.

One of the best things about having your own space is you can decorate your home any which you want. So depending on your mood or the vibe you’re going for, you can adjust your home’s style accordingly.

Personally, I’m an admirer of plants, bold colors and gold accented pieces, to name a few, so when I came across this video of TikToker @beccadwyerdesign who gave her bedroom wall a simple makeover, I instantly fell in love with the new look!

In the video, the painter used Behr’s Terracotta Urn to complement the green from the many plants she has in her room as well as bring out the yellow tones in her bed’s sun patterned headboard.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

While it took several hours for her to complete the job, she credits using caulk on the painters tape to aid in creating a flawless finish and TBH, the stunning result was totally worth it.

“Wow what a difference! Looks amazing!” said TikTok user @NinaEmilieBechmann. 

TikToker @DanielleChurch said “Love that color!” 

While another TikTok user @AnnabelMilke commented “So cozy!”

We agree. This new color not only complements her room decor so well, but it’s definitely giving all of the warm and cozy boho vibes that plant parents will most definitely appreciate.

