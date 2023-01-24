Woman Uses Waterproof Contact Paper to Zhuzh up Her Countertops

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You might think that just because you rent your home, you can't give it a makeover, but you're wrong. There are many renter-friendly options to choose from, such as using contact paper for your backsplash and kitchen countertops.

You can also use contact paper to update your bathroom, such as TikTok creator Shanna Lynne did with the countertops in her bathroom. Let's check it out!

Wow! You couldn't tell that this was contact paper!

This upgrade looks fancy, but on a budget. And the best part is that it's fairly easy to accomplish, even if you don't have any experience with contact paper.

You can get this waterproof contact paper from Walmart online, or from Amazon. Both options offer a wide variety of waterproof contact paper, perfect for a kitchen or bathroom countertop upgrade.

As Shanna mentioned in her video, she actually removed the sink for this DIY project as it was easier for the contact paper to lay flat. She then cut out the extra where the sink would be, popped the sink back in, cut off the excess contact paper on the edge, and smoothed everything out.

That's it.

And to remove it - if it doesn't come off smoothly, as the adhesive can sometimes be stubborn - you can use WD40, according to Shanna.

TikTok loved this transformation as well.

As TikToker @amanda_mpb mentioned,

"Did this to our kitchen 4 years ago and love it!"



It's honestly the best hack.

And TikToker @livnfrtoday commented,

"Wow! that turned out so nice."



It sure did!

We certainly love this easy bathroom makeover!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.