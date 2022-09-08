Skip to main content

Woman Converts Average Coffee Table Into Gorgeous Terrarium

It’s definitely a major upgrade

Whether you’re a novice in the plant world or you’re an experienced plant parent, one of the easiest and best ways to showcase your appreciation of plants aside from having an abundance of them all over your home is by creating a terrarium. Not only are they low-maintenance, they’re also gorgeous and are an easy way to decorate your space for cheap.

We’ve seen all types of terrariums, from a terrarium made from a window well and even a terrarium made out of a tiny TicTac case! We love the creative ideas people have come up with when designing their terrariums and this latest DIY terrarium we discovered from TikTok content creator and plant mom @christina_lauren_ can be included on the list of terrariums we love — it’s absolute gold!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Starting off this DIY project, she cut some wood to use as a base, as well as cut four pieces of foam board and hot glued them together and added weather tape to secure the pieces together in order to create the perimeter of the terrarium. Next, she hot glued tarp to the coffee table before placing moss, lecca pebbles and her propagated plant cuttings into the DIY terrarium. After spraying her plants, she finished the project by sealing and covering them with her glass table. We love how she didn’t completely fill the table with plants and are allowing the plants opportunity to grow and become lush.

Much like many of her viewers and followers in the comment section, we are obsessed with how cute this turned out!

brown paper bag
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Fall Garland Out of Paper Bags

getting water
Article

Woman’s Solution To Getting Water At Night Is Both Unhinged and Genius

upgraded bathroom
Article

Mom Shares Brilliant Bathroom Design Choice Parents Everywhere Will Want to Copy

man painting a wall
Article

Husband Surprises Wife With Gorgeous Bedroom Mural and Makeover

fairy mirror
Article

This Mossy Fairy Mirror Is So Simple To DIY and Looks Amazing

gallery wall
Article

Woman Recreates Viral $200 Picture Rail for Under $25

diy fail
Article

Woman Shares Her Biggest Home DIY Fail And It Is Hilarious

Terrarium
Article

Couple Turns Basement Window Wells Into Terrariums and They Look Amazing

shutterstock_1732906370
Article

Woman Creates Cutest Crochet Lizard And We Are Obsessed

dirt shirt
Article

Traveler Makes a DIY “Dirt Shirt” To Remember Her Adventures and TBH It’s So Cool

tools
Article

Do You Remember This Vintage Organizer?

streamers
Article

Genius Kid Figures Out How to Cut a Bunch of Streamers for a Party at Once

cooler with ice
Article

Your Cooler Has a Secret We Bet You Didn’t Know About

pumpkin patch
Article

Portland Man Attempts to Turn His Downtown Area Into a Pumpkin Patch and It Looks Like His Plan Is Working

woman painting stool
Article

This DIY Mushroom Kiddie Table Looks Like It Came From a Fairytale

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.