Woman Converts Average Coffee Table Into Gorgeous Terrarium

Whether you’re a novice in the plant world or you’re an experienced plant parent, one of the easiest and best ways to showcase your appreciation of plants aside from having an abundance of them all over your home is by creating a terrarium. Not only are they low-maintenance, they’re also gorgeous and are an easy way to decorate your space for cheap.

We’ve seen all types of terrariums, from a terrarium made from a window well and even a terrarium made out of a tiny TicTac case! We love the creative ideas people have come up with when designing their terrariums and this latest DIY terrarium we discovered from TikTok content creator and plant mom @christina_lauren_ can be included on the list of terrariums we love — it’s absolute gold!

Starting off this DIY project, she cut some wood to use as a base, as well as cut four pieces of foam board and hot glued them together and added weather tape to secure the pieces together in order to create the perimeter of the terrarium. Next, she hot glued tarp to the coffee table before placing moss, lecca pebbles and her propagated plant cuttings into the DIY terrarium. After spraying her plants, she finished the project by sealing and covering them with her glass table. We love how she didn’t completely fill the table with plants and are allowing the plants opportunity to grow and become lush.

Much like many of her viewers and followers in the comment section, we are obsessed with how cute this turned out!