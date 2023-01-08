Texas Woman Sprinkles Dead Grass With Wildflower Seeds and Is Pleasantly Surprised

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When you think of wildflowers, images of bright pink and yellow blooms probably come to mind. But in reality, some of the most beautiful flowers growing in Texas yards are actually weeds that have spread on their own. A woman named Ruth Stout discovered this secret back in the 1930s when she decided to plant a garden without tilling or cultivating it at all.

Instead, she simply threw wildflower seeds onto her lawn and let nature take its course. The result was an explosion of colorful flowers that reminded her of a meadow!

The Ruth Stout method, named for its originator, is a way to grow wildflowers and grasses in your yard without having to do too much work. You sprinkle seeds over dead or dying grass and wait for nature to do its magic. The idea is that the sun will bake down on top of them while they are buried beneath their competitors, killing them off and opening up space where your seedlings can thrive.

Folks were a big fan of this low effort gardening method.

"This is my kind of gardening. Throw it down and see what happens." @Mackenzie

One commenter offered advice to deal with the high heat of Texas summers.

"Hey babe, there’s some wildflowers that can survive the Texas heat! Search 'drought tolerant wildflower mix.'” @user5835873987009

All you have to do is throw wildflower and vegetable seeds anywhere in your yard—without tilling or planting them in neat rows—and wait for them to germinate on their own. The plants will grow tall enough for bees and butterflies to visit, but not too high where they block out what's left of this winter's sun rays hitting my face as I sit on my porch rocking chair watching life go by during these final days before spring begins creeping up around us again next week!

