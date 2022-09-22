Skip to main content

Man Shows How to Get a Textured Ceiling Using a Mop

If you’re into that look, here’s how to achieve it.

The days of popcorn ceilings might be finally over since many homeowners or renters find other creative ways to give their ceilings a DIY update. Anything from wallpapers, fabric, or just a pop of color can change not only the ceiling's appearance but also the appearance of the entire room.

If you want to change your ceiling's appearance take some notes from this TikToker @halil_2014_2020, who demonstrates in his video, how to give a ceiling some texture without the popcorn effect. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

This look is quite different than your average-looking ceiling. And who would have thought that a mop can be used for other around-the-house projects, than just cleaning the floors? Just dip it in some paint and get to work. In the video, you can see that after he uses the mop to apply the color he then smoothens it out, and although the end results aren't being shown, you get an idea of the process. 

A lot of TikTok users didn't agree with this and some even said, this is worse than a popcorn ceiling. That's quite the statement because popcorn ceilings are probably one of the most hated types of ceilings for a good reason. That's because any popcorn ceiling that was installed before the '90s has a higher chance of containing asbestos, a fibrous silicate mineral that is toxic and considered cancerous. It was used back in the day because it is fire-resistant and inexpensive. The second reason why popcorn ceilings are hated is that they easily catch dust and discolor over time, and the way they look is considered ugly.

There are probably other ways to create a smoother ceiling that won't catch dust or discolor over time.

DIY statement wall
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Statement Wall Using Paper Mâché Letters and We're Shook

plastic pumpkin
Article

Spooky-Loving TX Momma Shows Off Brilliant Idea For Outdoor Halloween Decorations

Tequila
Article

Florida Woman Makes Totally Cool Lamp Using a Tequila Bottle

shutterstock_1172863270
Article

Woman Shares How to Make a Ghost Out of a Tomato Cage

cleaning shower
Article

Austin Woman’s Shower Cleaning Hack Is Genius

shutterstock_721047142
Article

Watch Woman Transform Her Home Into an IRL Barbie Dream House

fairy arch
Article

Family Shares Secret to Building a Magical “Branch Gate”

disco
Article

Teacher Transforms Classroom Into a “Disco Garden” And We’re Obsessed With the Accessories

canopy bed
Article

Woman Proves Just How Versatile A Canopy Bed Can Be

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Uses Air Dry Clay to Make Gorgeous Home Accents

Swiffer
Article

Apparently We’ve Been Putting Swiffer Pads On Wrong Our Whole Life

pulling weeds
Article

Hubby Shows Wife Trick For Getting Rid of Weeds

vinyl records
Article

Woman Makes Coolest Shelves Out Of Vintage Records

shutterstock_1805782831
Article

Watch Man Use Chainsaw to Make the Most Gorgeous Sink

shutterstock_1053844937
Article

Woman Dupes Pottery Barn Built-In Shelves For Half the Price

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.