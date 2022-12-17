Don't Let Wall Texture Get in the Way of Your Dream Wallpaper

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Wallpaper is the ultimate way to personalize a room. It's also the perfect way to add an extra layer of style to your home, but not every wallpaper will work on every wall. Does that mean you're out of luck if you've got textured walls? Not at all!

There are many ways to cover up a textured wall and make it look as smooth as marble or granite—without spending thousands on sanding and staining.

People had some strong opinions about textured walls showing through their wallpaper. "As long as you dont mind looking at bumps in the wallpaper..." @EmeraldPrincess62

The creator had no problem responding to their doubt. "Some won’t do it because of the texture still being visible, while others are okay with it." @WALL BLUSH - Wallpaper · Creator

Others had no problem with texture showing. "I've done that, too. If it's undesirable, I cover it. I painted over wall paper back in the day. 'You can't,' they said. Love your paper choice ALOT." @Kiki Coast

You might be surprised to learn that many peel-and-stick wallpapers are made for textured walls. They have a special adhesive backing that sticks to bumps, holes, and other small imperfections in the wall surface. That's why you can find patterned wallpaper in many different textures like wood grain or marble—the patterns hide the texture!

Peel and stick vinyl can also be used on flat walls with no texture. The trick here is finding a patterned wallpaper with lots of negative space so that it doesn't cover up too much of the wall (or ceiling) with its design.

If you're trying to decide between wall texture and wallpaper, don't let the decision overwhelm you. With the right tools and a little bit of research, it's not hard to determine which option is best for your home.

