Kansas City Themed Burger Joint Delivers Orders to Tables By Train -- Literally

The Midwestern train-themed restaurant was about as kitschy and cute as they come.

Any one who loves interior design has a soft spot for themed rooms. It doesn't matter how cheesy they are, they are super fun and noticing the smaller details is actually sort of thrilling. So when you stumble across a bizarrely themed restaurant in your travels, you are obligated to kind of go with it. 

That's how TikToker Lisa Nguyen felt when she stumbled upon Fritz's, a train-themed restaurant that actually delivers your food via train.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Once you're seated, you place a call to order from a phone at your booth. Once you place your order, you have to patiently wait for train after train to pass by on this elaborate track until your train is unloaded and lowered onto your table. She noted that drinks are hand delivered, which led her to believe they had an unloading issue with drinks before. 

All in all she said it was a great experience and she really wants to take her nephew back to enjoy it too. And really, isn't it fun to just be young again and enjoy it?

