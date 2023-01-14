These Thrift Store Candle Holders Got the Simple Flip They Needed

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Finding the perfect thrift find is rare, and by perfect I mean a timeless item that's ready to be brought home, strung on the walls, or put in its place for viewing. A lot of items that fill the thrift and antique stores are beautiful but definitely don’t scream “bring me home” but with a little work these items make the perfect revamped thrifted scores!

One perfect example of a DIY thrifted flip is the candle wall sconces TikToker and DIYer @bri_gentry brought home, she put a little paint on them and they looked one thousand times better!

The old wooden wall sconce candle holders the woman brought home from the thrift store have a dark 80s wood finish to them, they are cute as is but definitely don’t have that new age vintage feel. The woman uses a bit of masking tape to create abstract lines on the candle sconces and paints a pretty gold color over the sconces.

After painting on the gold she lets them dry and then peels the tape off. The woman gave these candle holders a new life. With the candle holders themselves only costing five dollars the woman scored BIG, and had the perfect vision for her DIY project.

