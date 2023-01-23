This Deck Slides Back and Reveals Coolest Hidden Pool

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to outdoor entertaining, who doesn't prefer the simple things in life? Let's not talk about how much precious yard space is taken up by just a little water! Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to make your pool more accessible without sacrificing style or safety.

You may notice that the pool is hidden by the deck when it's retracted and expanded. This design is compact and efficient because it allows you to use your deck to relax without moving all your furniture around when you want to take a dip. You can also use one side for lounging or dining while keeping an eye on swimsuit-clad family members playing in their private pool.

The comments section showed big support of this genius design.

"I love the simplicity. Done wood, a track, ball bearings maybe. Beautiful. Probably quite low cost." @Dre

"I like that it’s NOT electric! My anxiety is giving final destination." @Jade Smith

So do we! Electricity does not belong near a pool in our mindset.

Simply put, "Someone’s a genius." @Toni Wade Roark

The pool sits under the raised part of the deck—which can be entirely retracted by simply pushing it back into place—and has enough room for several people to sit comfortably around its edge (and even more standing).

We hope you enjoyed at this amazing outdoor deck design. It's a great example of how clever design can help you make the most of your space, and we think it's awesome!

