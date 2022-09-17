Girls Hit Up a Thrift Store to Buy Baby Dolls for Creepiest Halloween Decor Idea

The countdown for the most wonderful time of the year is here, and no I don't mean Christmas. I mean Halloween, of course! While some people enjoy the last days of summer in September, others got ready for Halloween decorations in July. I guess there isn't really a time frame, especially since you can often buy Christmas-anything in the fall as well. What matters is the decoration itself. People go a little more nuts for Halloween than for Christmas, including designing creepy-looking food.

Where I thought I'd seen it all - especially on TikTok - there is always something and someone new that makes me go "wow." Like this TikTok creator @shutupisabella and her creepy doll collection.

This video gives me chills! Ever since I had a crying vintage doll that also moved her eyes around, I was terrified of dolls. And then movies like Chucky and Annabelle came out, and I never wanted to come close to one of those dolls again. However, this Halloween decoration is creepy but also cool. As you can see, this TikToker got these dolls from a vintage store, but Goodwill is always a great option, as well as flea markets. For some reason, there is a demand for creepy-looking dolls, even if it's not Halloween season. Other things you'll need to create this creepy look are fake blood, some paint, make-up, some markers, strong glue, and old and dirty-looking fabric, and voilà your doll collection is ready to scare your neighbors away. As you can see in the video, there are so many ways you can make a creepy doll even creepier.

Another cool and creepy decoration hack would be dismembering the dolls and adding some doll heads in mason jars with rubbing alcohol - so it resembles formaldehyde - and then putting them around your house, where they just peek out a bit. And lastly, use the other doll limbs and hang them on a string like a garland throughout the house. Total Texas Chainsaw Massacre vibes.