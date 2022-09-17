Skip to main content

Girls Hit Up a Thrift Store to Buy Baby Dolls for Creepiest Halloween Decor Idea

Ugh, this is so creepy looking!

The countdown for the most wonderful time of the year is here, and no I don't mean Christmas. I mean Halloween, of course! While some people enjoy the last days of summer in September, others got ready for Halloween decorations in July. I guess there isn't really a time frame, especially since you can often buy Christmas-anything in the fall as well. What matters is the decoration itself. People go a little more nuts for Halloween than for Christmas, including designing creepy-looking food. 

Where I thought I'd seen it all - especially on TikTok - there is always something and someone new that makes me go "wow." Like this TikTok creator @shutupisabella and her creepy doll collection.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This video gives me chills! Ever since I had a crying vintage doll that also moved her eyes around, I was terrified of dolls. And then movies like Chucky and Annabelle came out, and I never wanted to come close to one of those dolls again. However, this Halloween decoration is creepy but also cool. As you can see, this TikToker got these dolls from a vintage store, but Goodwill is always a great option, as well as flea markets. For some reason, there is a demand for creepy-looking dolls, even if it's not Halloween season. Other things you'll need to create this creepy look are fake blood, some paint, make-up, some markers, strong glue, and old and dirty-looking fabric, and voilà your doll collection is ready to scare your neighbors away. As you can see in the video, there are so many ways you can make a creepy doll even creepier. 

Another cool and creepy decoration hack would be dismembering the dolls and adding some doll heads in mason jars with rubbing alcohol - so it resembles formaldehyde - and then putting them around your house, where they just peek out a bit. And lastly, use the other doll limbs and hang them on a string like a garland throughout the house. Total Texas Chainsaw Massacre vibes.

