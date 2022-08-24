Tennessee Teacher Thrifts a Replica of Blue’s Clue’s “Thinking Chair” for Her Classroom and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

Growing up, we all had our favorite learning cartoons that we not only enjoyed watching at home, but also loved when our teachers would somehow find a way to incorporate our favorite cartoon characters into the classroom as well. Whether our teachers would let us spend a Friday afternoon watching our favorite cartoon character summarize the week’s learning lesson or if they simply decorated the room with something from our favorite cartoon, there was nothing cooler than a teacher who was well-versed in their students’ favorite cartoons and incorporated them into the classroom.

Such is the case with this cool teacher @lexie_perotti. She thrifted a perfect replica of the “thinking chair” from “Blue’s Clues” and given the striking resemblance, we’re sure her kids are going to be ecstatic when they see it!

To start the simple furniture flip, she gives the velvet red chair a much needed shampoo before using black paint to give the chair’s short legs a quick touch up. While the shampoo alone made a huge difference in the appearance of the bright-red chair, she also stapled a new lining to the bottom of the chair before adding some extra stuffing to the chair’s seat.

What a great find! Hopefully this chair will help her students figure out answers to their probing questions or maybe during their version of “Mail time?” However, she decides to use the chair in her classroom, this teacher clearly understand the assignment and will make her kids’ happy when they see it in the classroom!